Land sold for resort planned near Red River Gorge

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
2
Red River Gorge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Investors are obtaining land for development of a private, upscale resort near Kentucky’s Red River Gorge, a nonprofit group said, but with significant local opposition the project is far from a done deal.

Red River Economic Development announced Wednesday that private investors signed a contract to buy 891 acres near Slade for about $2.25 million, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The land is currently privately owned by entrepreneur Ian Teal.

- Advertisement -

The buyers, known as Red River Property Holding Group LLC, will hold the land until Red River Economic Development can find a developer to build the resort. Red River Economic Development is the nonprofit arm of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation.

“We’re extremely fortunate that this group of supporters is willing to purchase and hold the property for three years and give us breathing room to pursue a suitable development plan,” Beach said.

There is significant local opposition to resort development of the land outside the borders of the Red River Gorge, one of Appalachia’s most beloved natural attractions.

The sandstone arches and towering cliffs in the 42,000-acre geological area southeast of Lexington has long attracted hundreds of thousands of hikers, rock-climbers, kayakers and campers each year.

 

 

Previous articleTemporary Lexington housing program ends, some feel blind-sided
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.