Key COVID barometers continue to suggest plateau, possible end of decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – After ticking upwards earlier in the week, some key COVID barometers stabilized Thursday, but it doesn’t mean the state may not have reached a plateau and the end to 12 weeks of declining numbers.

According to Gov. Andy Beshear, the state reported 972 new cases Thursday with a 2.99 percent positivity rate.

The positivity rate was up from 2.96 percent Wednesday and marked three straight days of slight increases.

The governor also reported 411 people in the hospital, 92 in ICU and 45 on ventilators. All those numbers, which are key barometers of the virus’ direction, were down a fraction from Wednesday.

The governor also reported 13 deaths and five more death listed in the state’s audit of all deaths that might be COVID-related.

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 6,108.

For more on today’s report visit KyCovid19.Ky.gov