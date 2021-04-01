UPDATE: Missing Lee County man found safe

Update April 1, 2021:
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert was canceled Thursday after a missing Lee County man was found safe, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnny King Jr. had been missing since March 25, 2021.
Original story from March 31, 2021 below:
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden Alert on Wednesday for a man who has been missing nearly a week.
Deputies say 44-year old Johnny King Jr. disappeared March 25 from the Spencer Ridge area.
He’s described as 5’9″ and 200 pounds with a scar on his right wrist and a Hulk tattoo on his upper right arm.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030.