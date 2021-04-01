Get a scoop at new Spotz Gelato in Midway for Woodford Humane Society

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – You can help out homeless dogs and cats at the Woodford Humane Society by eating ice cream. A charity preview night at the new Spotz Gelato location in Midway will take place Thursday, April 8.
According to Woodford Humane officials, 100% of proceeds during the event will be donated.
The event will take place at the newest Spotz location at 130 East Main Street in Midway. The charity preview night will run from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.
Woodford Humane Society says you don’t need to bring a flyer. Friendly, leashed dogs are allowed as well.
