Emergency lane closures in downtown Lexington may cause delays

LEXINGTON, KY. (April 1, 2021) (WTVQ)– Two major lane closures Friday morning could cause delays.
East Vine Street will be reduced to a single lane of traffic between South Limestone and Hernando Alley from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. and 6 P.M. to 11 P.M. starting Friday, April 2.
The single lane will last through Thursday, April 8, to allow for emergency utility work.
The right inbound and parking lanes of East High Street near Stone Avenue will be closed from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. and 6 P.M. to 11 P.M. starting Friday, April 2.
It will last through Thursday, April 8, to allow for emergency utility manhole work.
You should avoid the two areas if possible.