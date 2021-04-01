Deputies: Hit-and-run suspect found hiding in Christmas tree box

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run accident in Perry County was found Thursday hiding in a Christmas tree box in a home, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they responded to a complaint at Coal Ridge Trailer Park and found 35-year old Thurman Sizemore, of Hazard. They say he was involved in a hit-and-run on Lost Creek Road.
- Advertisement -
Investigators say in addition to finding Sizemore, they also discovered packaged methamphetamines and approximately $2,400 in cash.
Sizemore was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine 1st degree, Resisting Arrest and numerous traffic violations connected to the hit-and-run accident, according to deputies.
Deputy Joseph Nantz and Sergeant Jessie Day found and arrested Sizemore.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.