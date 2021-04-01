Deaf Campbellsville student helps others find purpose in words, sign

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deaf student in Danville has found his purpose in life and this Easter season, he hopes to help others find their’s as well.

Growing up, Chadwick Noel had a series of health issues which included being diagnosed as deaf at age five.

- Advertisement -

Then ten years ago he had a traumatic brain injury in a life threatening car accident.

After surviving, he pursued what he believed to be a call to ministry and enrolled in the school of theology at Campbellsville University in Harrodsburg.

For the last three years he’s also been a part-time pastor for the Danville Deaf Baptist Mission Church.

At the congregation he helps other people like himself find their own purpose through words and sign.

“God brought me back for a reason you have to realize that god put me here for a purpose not for my purpose but for his purpose,” says Noel.

Noel will be preaching at the congregation on Easter for the first time since Covid-19.

Once he completes his studies, the church says it hopes to bring him on full time.