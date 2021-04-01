Anderson County man arrested on child sex material charges

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 32-year-old Anderson County man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to the Kentucky State Police, David A. Kiper was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Lawrenceburg, Ky., on March 31, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Kiper is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and five counts of use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.

The charges of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

The charges of use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance are Class-B felonies punishable by ten to twenty years in prison. Kiper was lodged in the Shelby County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.