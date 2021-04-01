38 Special coming to Corbin Arena this summer

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – After getting postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band 38 Special will head to The Corbin Arena this summer.
Originally scheduled for November 5, 2020, the American rock band will now return on August 21, 2021 at 7:30 P.M.
According to Ticketmaster, previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.
Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase a ticket at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online HERE
. Call the Arena Box Office for more information at 606-258-2020.
More information about 38 Special can be found HERE
.