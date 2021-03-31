Resurfacing scheduled for two routes in Scott County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of resurfacing for Long Lick Pike/KY 32 and Iron Works Road/KY 1973.
The project was awarded to Nally & Gibson LLC DBA Hamilton-Hinkle Paving Co. in the amount of $655,813.75.
Operations will begin with milling along Long Lick Pike/KY 32 for base failure repairs. Both roadways will have asphalt repairs and be repaved/restriped.
The work is Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, June 30 – 7 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Wednesday
Long Lick Pike/KY 32
- the location is west of Suterville Road (milepoint 13.744) extending east to Coppage Road (milepoint 16.644)
- this is a distance of 02.90 miles of asphalt resurfacing
- one lane will remain open during the repair work
- motorists will need to utilize the detour while the route is being paved (as the road will be closed during that operation)
Detour
- motorists can take Coppage Road to bypass the road closure along Josephine Road/KY 32
Iron Works Road/KY 1973
- south of Grayson Way (milepoint 3.446) extending north to Craig Lane (milepoint 5.537)
- this is a distance of 02.09 miles of asphalt resurfacing
- one lane will remain open for motorists during the repair and paving work