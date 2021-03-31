Resurfacing scheduled for two routes in Scott County

By
Leah Caudill
-
0
4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of resurfacing for Long Lick Pike/KY 32 and Iron Works Road/KY 1973.

The project was awarded to Nally & Gibson LLC DBA Hamilton-Hinkle Paving Co. in the amount of $655,813.75.

Operations will begin with milling along Long Lick Pike/KY 32 for base failure repairs. Both roadways will have asphalt repairs and be repaved/restriped.

The work is Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, June 30 – 7 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Wednesday

Long Lick Pike/KY 32

  • the location is west of Suterville Road (milepoint 13.744) extending east to Coppage Road (milepoint 16.644)
  • this is a distance of 02.90 miles of asphalt resurfacing
  • one lane will remain open during the repair work
  • motorists will need to utilize the detour while the route is being paved (as the road will be closed during that operation)

Detour

  • motorists can take Coppage Road to bypass the road closure along Josephine Road/KY 32

Iron Works Road/KY 1973

  • south of Grayson Way (milepoint 3.446) extending north to Craig Lane (milepoint 5.537)
  • this is a distance of 02.09 miles of asphalt resurfacing
  • one lane will remain open for motorists during the repair and paving work