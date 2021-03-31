Resurfacing scheduled for two routes in Scott County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of resurfacing for Long Lick Pike/KY 32 and Iron Works Road/KY 1973.

The project was awarded to Nally & Gibson LLC DBA Hamilton-Hinkle Paving Co. in the amount of $655,813.75.

Operations will begin with milling along Long Lick Pike/KY 32 for base failure repairs. Both roadways will have asphalt repairs and be repaved/restriped.

The work is Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, June 30 – 7 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Wednesday

Long Lick Pike/KY 32

the location is west of Suterville Road (milepoint 13.744) extending east to Coppage Road (milepoint 16.644)

this is a distance of 02.90 miles of asphalt resurfacing

one lane will remain open during the repair work

motorists will need to utilize the detour while the route is being paved (as the road will be closed during that operation)

Detour

motorists can take Coppage Road to bypass the road closure along Josephine Road/KY 32

Iron Works Road/KY 1973