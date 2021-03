FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a temporary on-ramp closure for rail mowing work scheduled in Franklin County on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

The ramp from U.S. 60 (Versailles Road) to I-64 West (mile marker 58) is scheduled to be closed from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

Motorists can detour by taking U.S. 60 to KY 676 (East-West Connector) to U.S. 127 to reconnect with I-64 West. Signs in the area will notify motorists of the work.