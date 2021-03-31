Parents accused of using drugs, sleeping while three-year old played near road

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A mother and father were arrested Tuesday after deputies say they found the couple asleep and on drugs while their three-year old child was found unattended outside playing near a major road, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say it all began when Laurel County School officials went to the couple’s home on KY 1376 to find out why their children weren’t coming to school.
The school officials called police when they saw a small child, who appeared to be unsupervised, running around the yard, according to investigators.
When deputies and London city police officers arrived, they learned from school officials that the child had been chasing a balloon and running toward a major road, according to investigators.
Deputies say the child ran into the house through a back door and they followed, announcing themselves, but say they didn’t get any response.
They say they found the child’s parents asleep in bed. Deputies say the mother, 36-year old Regina Lee Neal, of East Bernstadt, had used unprescribed Suboxone earlier. The drug is used to treat opioid dependence.
Deputies say the child’s father, 37-year old Adam Dale Evans, of East Bernstadt, had allegedly used methamphetamine the night before.
The couple was arrested, both charged with Wanton Endangerment 2nd degree, according to investigators.
They were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Deputy Jamie Etherton, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Lt. Chris Edwards, Bailiff Paige Vanhook and London Police were involved in the case.