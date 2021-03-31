MSU recognized nationally for adult degree programs  

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs) – Morehead State University is an institution that provides a high-quality academic experience for students of any age, and this is being recognized on a national level. MSU has been named to Abound’s 2021 Top Adult Degree Programs list.

Abound (Abound.com), an online resource for degree-seeking adults, gave MSU this distinction for how it caters to adult students’ needs. Schools that made this national list emphasized flexible class schedules, various quality programs, affordability and degrees that helped students advance in their chosen field.

A complete directory is available at https://abound.college/finishcollege/top-adult-degree-programs.

“It is an incredible honor to be ranked as one of Abound’s 2021 Top Adult Degree Programs,” said Jen Timmerman, director of transition services in MSU’s Office of Enrollment Services. “Adult students are a vital part of our University community as their varied life experiences add to the rich landscape of our organization and enrich the lives of other students. Morehead State University understands that each student has unique needs, and we strive to provide convenient course schedules, student-centered instruction, in-demand regional campus and online completer programs and credit for prior learning opportunities.”