Menifee County Schools excited for possibility of students vaccinated before fall school year

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
5

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, Governor Beshear announced all Kentuckians 16 and up are now eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and up can get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot.

“This is a good day, it means we will beat the president’s request by a month to have it opened up to everyone” said Governor Beshear.

Pfizer also announced Wednesday its vaccine study in kids 12 through 15 is seeing positive results and it’ll be submitting the data to the FDA to extend its emergency use authorization.

This could mean middle and high school students could be vaccinated before the start of the fall school year.

“The original vaccines for adults has appeared to work and done a really good job for us so far, so anytime we can introduce something that would make us get back to some sense of normalcy, to resume a regular educational setting for our students, as well as give comfort to our parents we would be all for that” said Superintendent of Menifee County Schools, Tim Spencer.

Spencer says his team is excited for the possibility.

Though he says he would want it to be the parent’s choice.

“Anything we can do to help keep our kids safe and our staff and our entire school community, as well as our community safe, we’d be willing to listen but once again we would just stress it would definitely be a parental choice and just something we’d add to our toolbox in preventing Covid spread throughout the district and the county.”

However he says he is encouraging students to get vaccinated if they can.

