Lane closure on Cherry Blossom Way bridge in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of closures for the KY 620/Cherry Blossom Way Overpass.

The bridge is located over eastbound Interstate 75 in Scott County. Changes were found in the condition of one interior beam during a routine inspection.

A lane and shoulder have been closed as precautionary measures. The closure started Wednesday, March 31and will last until further notice.

The closure is KY 620/Cherry Blossom Way Overpass for Eastbound Interstate 75 – Exit 129