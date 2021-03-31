KCTCS polinator project receives state conservation 2020 Beacon Award

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has been awarded the 2020 Beacon Award in Conservation for its pollinator garden

Billie Hardin, space planning and sustainability administrator, led the project and received the award on behalf of KCTCS.

The garden received statewide recognition for environmental leadership from KY EXCEL, a part of Kentucky’s Environmental Protection leadership program. Butterflies, bees and beetles are more frequent visitors to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Office in Versailles because of a new pollinator garden.

Over the course of 100 hours, 400 square feet of turf were turned up, tilled and replanted with 201 individual pollinator-friendly plants.

The garden earned official certification from both Monarch Watch and the National Wildlife Federation. Now bees, beetles, butterflies and more stop at the garden to drink nectar and pollinate flowers.

Beacon Award winners are members of KY EXCEL who exemplified excellence in six separate fields of environmental leadership.