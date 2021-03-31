Financial Literacy Bee offers $10,000 scholarships for teens

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball and the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission announced today that they are hosting the Financial Literacy Bee, taking place April 1-15, 2021, in celebration of National Financial Literacy Month.

“The Financial Literacy Bee will teach valuable financial literacy skills while allowing students to compete for scholarship money,” Treasurer Ball said. “It is an all-around win for students and I am excited to bring the opportunity to Kentucky this Financial Literacy Month.”

The Financial Literacy Bee is a virtual challenge for high school students ages 13-18 that features four short digital lessons followed by a capstone essay contest in which students share a short-term or long-term savings goal and outline their plan to achieve that goal. The winning student will receive a $10,000 college scholarship with second and third place finishers receiving $6,000 and $4,000 scholarships, respectively.

“I am proud to be partnering with the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission for the Financial Literacy Bee,” Treasurer Ball said. “I championed the creation of the Commission to make a lasting impact on the financial literacy of Kentuckians and the Financial Literacy Bee seeks to do just that.”

To learn more about the Financial Literacy Bee, visit https://office-of-treasurer-ky.everfi-next.net/welcome/national-financial-bee-2021.