Campbellsville to hold individual commencements April 25 to May 1

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Campbellsville University’s administration has announced in-person commencement activities will resume with individual school ceremonies.

Between April 25 and May 1, the seven individual schools that make up Campbellsville University will be holding their own commencement ceremonies. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of guests per graduate will be limited.

Dr. H. Keith Spears, interim president for Campbellsville University, said, “We are excited about in-person commencement this spring. This is an opportunity to celebrate our graduates and their hard-earned success. We see this as another step in the direction of normalcy.”

These ceremonies are mini versions of what alumni have participated in in the past and will all take place in Ransdell Chapel.

Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said, “The Ransdell Chapel is the perfect location, not only because it is the traditional setting for commencement, but also it gives us the opportunity to keep social distancing in place. The schedule and structure of the ceremonies will ensure that graduates and their guests are able to safely enjoy the celebrations.”

The mini ceremonies will be live streamed on social media. There will also be a virtual graduation production that will air on social media and TV, Comcast Cable channel 10 and digital channel 15. The date for the virtual graduation is tentatively set for May 1 at 7 p.m. The virtual graduation will contain the students’ names. Friends and families may watch the ceremonies on the Campbellsville University Facebook page or at www.wlcutv.com.

