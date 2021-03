MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 72-year old Berea man was killed in a two car collision in Morgan County on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say Larry Miller was driving on KY 9009 when his car crossed the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer driven by 63-year old Larry Watson, of Leander. Miller was pronounced dead, according to KSP.

The accident is under investigation.