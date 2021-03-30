Two busted in Clay City following traffic stop

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early morning traffic stop Tuesday lands two men in jail on drug charges. - Advertisement -

According to the Powell County Sheriff’s Department, 50-year-old William David McClure and 49-year-old Brian Brewer were charged following a traffic stop by Deputy Hunter Martin at abut 1 a.m. at the intersection of Stokley Loop and Black Creek Road in Clay City.

The department said deputies found 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine, scales, and cash.

McClure and Brewer are charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and other offenses.