Midway University plans in-person graduation May 15

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Midway University has begun preparations for an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m.

Weather-permitting, the ceremony will be held outside on the lawn of the Graves Amphitheater. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move inside the Marshall Gymnasium.

“After having to modify our traditional commencement ceremony in 2020, we are pleased to hold our regular ceremony this year,” said Midway President Dr. John P. Marsden. “We hosted several small ceremonies for our students and their families last August. However, there is something special about the entire graduating class celebrating together. We are looking forward to this year’s event more than ever before.”

There will still be some capacity limitations for students’ guests due to physical distancing requirements. Currently each student will be allowed two guests to attend with them. Once all the students eligible for May graduation have notified the University of their intent to participate or not, then based on capacity, additional guests may be allowed to attend.

As with all current visitors and events on campus, the University will follow the safety protocols in place by the CDC and state regulations at the time of the event.

The event will be live streamed on the Midway University YouTube channel for guests and families who cannot attend the ceremony.