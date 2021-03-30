Lead D-Day aircraft visiting Blue Grass, rides available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft called ‘That’s All Brother!’, which led the airborne invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, is visiting the Aviation Museum of Kentucky at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, April 9-11.

A special rate of $15 for adults, $10 for 6-16 year-olds, will provide admission to the museum and a ground tour of the aircraft. Weather and other conditions permitting, rides will be available for purchase.

Reservations for flights can be made at thatsallbrother.org/tour. Rides cost $249.00, with some restrictions in effect. The museum will open each day of the visit at 9 a.m.

The aircraft was named ‘That’s All Brother!’, intended as sarcasm for Adolph Hitler by its captain, Lt. Col. John Donalson. The Skytrain was in its first combat mission on D-Day, leading 800 planes with airborne troops to support the largest amphibious operation in history.

The plane served through the end of the war in Europe, including the airborne invasion of Germany called Operation Varsity. Sold into surplus after the war and flown by several owners, it was re-discovered in 2006 and its identity verified.

The Commemorative Air Force, the operator of ‘That’s All Broither!’ has restored the plane to render it “the most authentic D-Day C-47 on the

planet.”

In 2019, on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, it participated in a re-enactment with paratroopers jumping into the original landing areas in Normandy, France.

The Aviation Museum of Kentucky is located at 4029 Airport Road, adjacent to Blue Grass Airport in Lexington. It is the official aviation museum of the Commonwealth as well as home to the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame, and operates as a non-profit corporation.

More information is at www.aviationky.org, or 859-231-1219.