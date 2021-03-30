High school Sweet 16 crowds may slow downtown Lexington traffic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16® presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine makes its return to Rupp Arena, March 31– Saturday April 3.
Traffic in downtown Lexington will be affected between the hours of 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on all days as games are scheduled at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m., Wednesday – Friday and 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 8 p.m., on Saturday.
Doors are scheduled to open one hour prior to tip off of each game.
“Motorists traveling in and out of downtown Lexington near Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid High Street and Broadway Street during this time frame,” said Bill Owen, president and CEO of Central Bank Center.
“People should allow extra time for their morning, lunchtime and evening commute,” he continued.
Parking is available in the High Street Lot for $10 per car, $20 per bus. The clear bag policy is in effect for all patrons. For more information about COVID-19 policies and procedures, visit RuppArena.com.