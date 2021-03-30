First responders working serious crash on I-64 at MM 59

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Traffic is being rerouted and motorists should expect delays on I-64 in Franklin County following a multi-vehicle accident that may have resulted in a fatality.

According to the state Department of Transportation and Frankfort Police Department, the accident is blocking all eastbound lanes. At least three passenger vehicles and one commercial vehicle are involved, according to first responders.

At least one victim is being flown from the scene which is at mile marker 59.

Responders say the road could be closed four hours.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at exit 58 which is Highway 60 that leads to Frankfort and Versailles. Traffic can exit there and take Highway 421 eastbound to re-enter I-64 eastbound at Midway.