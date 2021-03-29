Some school districts closed Tuesday due to flooding

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – At least two school districts in southeastern Kentucky called off in-person classes on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, due to ongoing flooding issues from last weekend’s rain.
Knox County Public Schools cancelled in-person instruction on Tuesday. All students will utilize virtual learning through non-traditional instruction (NTI), according to the school district.
Also, Whitley County Public Schools cancelled in-person classes on Tuesday. All instruction will be virtual/NTI packets. The school district says there won’t be any meal delivery or pickup.
