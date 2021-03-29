National Spring Cleaning Week tips from the experts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many of us grew up with our parents and grandparents doing it, spring cleaning became a family tradition.

Now, it has its own week. This week is National Spring Cleaning Week, so if you haven’t had a chance to clean up that lockdown mess, now’s the time.

“It’s a time of the year that everyone is sort of wanting to get outside but they want to get their house all nice and cleaned up,” Miller said.

Mary Ann Miller has some tips anyone can use to clean out the winter doldrums.

The first step, schedule your cleaning time.

“Find a time that you can do it and I suggest that you try not to go at your whole house but pick a room,” Miller says it’s more fun to get the whole family in on it.

She says we often get distracted by picking up the clutter surrounding us, we end up forgetting to actually clean.

“The first thing you do is if you’re going to do your kitchen, clean off your counters, put away that stack of papers that you’ve been hoping to get to, and then start the cleaning process,” Miller said.

So what’s the best way to go about cleaning?

“Our professional trick of the trade, if you ask most professional cleaning companies, they’re probably going to tell you that they work top to bottom, in a circle. So this is kind of our magic trick, this helps avoid missing things that you might not think about or you think about afterward,” Miller said.

And finally, enjoy your hard work.

“Go celebrate!” Miller said. “If your family has helped do it, maybe go out to eat and enjoy an evening out instead of making that kitchen dirty again.”

Miller says once you’ve finished spring cleaning, it’s important to do maintenance cleaning every week or two so things don’t fall back into clutter and chaos.

Get the family to help and maybe even get a service to help stay on top of it.