Man charged just hours after allegedly taking wallet

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just hours after a wallet was taken from a shopping cart, a 46-year-old Laurel County man was in jail.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Chad Curry, of Curry Road in London, was arrested at about 3:45 p.m. Monday by Det. Robert Reed and Det. Taylor McDaniel.

The arrest occurred off Curry Road after detectives followed up on a lead regarding a theft where a wallet was left in a basket at a business on Blackwater Road approximately 10 miles east of London on Monday. Shortly after the department posted pictures on its Facebook page, tips poured in naming Curry as the suspect, Root said.

Sheriff’s detectives went to Curry’s residence and asked him about the wallet which he removed from his back pocket and gave to detectives.

During is arrest, detectives found suspected methamphetamine.

Curry is charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine.