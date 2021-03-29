Fort Boonesborough campground closed until August due to flood damage

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to flood damage, Fort Boonesborough State Park announced on its Facebook page that the park’s campground will be closed until August 1, 2021.
The park says in its social media post major repairs will be needed to return to a safe and functional campground due to the recent Kentucky River flood.
The park says anyone with reservations during the closure, they will be contacted by Reserve America and a full refund will be processed automatically.
The picnic area and trails are closed until May 1, 2021, but the park says the closure may be extended.
The social media post says the Fort will be opening soon, but the exact date hasn’t been determined.
