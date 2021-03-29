Former Somerset archery coach to head national group

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Long-time National Archery in the Schools Program® champion Dr. Thomas “Tommy” G. Floyd, has been named president of the organization, taking over for retiring president and CEO Roy Grimes effective April 1, 2021.

Floyd originally became involved in NASP® back in 2003, while serving as a high school principal and NASP® coach.

Several of the first NASP® state champions were on the Somerset team Floyd coached.

Floyd has experienced, first-hand, how the program positively impacts students, parents, and teachers.

He has seen NASP® promote constructive teacher/student relationships, academic motivation and the promotion of students becoming involved with their school – many for the first time.

After more than 30 years in public education, Floyd was hired in 2015 to serve as NASP®’s first vice president and general manager. He is now the second president since the inception of NASP® in 2002.

Says Floyd of his new position, “I am humbled to have been given the opportunity to lead this wonderful program. For many years now, NASP® has played an important role in my life. I continue to be inspired by what it does for young people, and I look forward to working with our board and our capable team to bring in-school archery to students everywhere!”

NASP® board chairman, Kevin Stay, noted Floyd’s background made him the easy choice to lead the organization. Said Stay, “Tommy brings an educational perspective to the leadership of NASP®, but also several years of experience working on the inside of the organization as the second in command. The board, which represents a variety of different backgrounds, was unanimous in their support for Tommy and looks forward to his leadership as we navigate what we all hope to be the final few months of the pandemic which has affected every organization, including NASP®. We expect big things for NASP® in the future with Tommy at the helm.”