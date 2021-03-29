Deck patching Tuesday on I-75 bridges in Whitley County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bridges at two sites on Interstate 75 in Whitley County will have temporary lane closures for bridge deck patching work on Tuesday, March 30.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways District 11, advises that the right-hand lane of each bridge will be closed. Motorists should reduce speed and be alert in the work zones.

- Advertisement -

The project will begin at 9 a.m. EDT on the southbound span of the bridges at mile point 2.5, just north of the Tennessee-Kentucky state line. It is expected to last about one hour.

The project then will shift to both spans of the twin bridges at mile point 14.5, just south of Exit 15 to Williamsburg. Workers will begin with the span on the northbound side of the interstate and work from 11 a.m. to noon. They will shift to work on the southbound span from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.