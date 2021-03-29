‘A Tasteful Evening’ will benefit God’s Pantry in May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – God’s Pantry Food Bank, Quantrell Auto Group, and two signature Bluegrass chefs have joined forces to present A Tasteful Evening – all to benefit the mission of feeding Kentucky communities and encourage guests to continue to support the restaurant and beverage industry.

On May 14, in Keeneland’s Phoenix Room, God’s Pantry Food Bank along with Chef Marc Therrien of Keeneland Hospitality and Chef Tyler McNabb of Holly Hill Inn will present a lavish five-course farm-to-table dinner locally sourced from Kentucky farms and farmers. Guest should be prepared for an experience for all five senses!

- Advertisement -

The event will include a bourbon pull and live auction, plus a behind-the-scenes peek into the kitchen as our chefs work their magic!

A limited number of reserved tables for six guests are available for $1,500. You won’t want to miss this wonderful evening to sip, savor, and support our vision of a nourished life for every Kentuckian!

While this year’s alternative to Taste of the Bluegrass must be limited in size, it won’t be limited on flavor! We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Taste of the Bluegrass in its traditional form in 2022, and are excited to offer this intimate experience to those able to join us this year.

God’s Pantry Food Bank and Keeneland will have safety measures in place to ensure the well-being of our guests and staff. Attendance will be limited to allow tables to be spaced further apart, and seating will be limited to six people per table. We ask guests to maintain safe social distancing between groups and wear face masks when not seated.

This event is for guests 21 years and over.