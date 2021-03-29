19 educators join higher ed Leadership Institute

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education announced Monday 19 professionals from across the state will join the Academic Leadership Development Institute this year to prepare for influential roles in higher education.

Coordinated by the Council, ALDI provides a series of interactive sessions and small group seminars led by faculty and administrators from across Kentucky and other states. The goal is to create a learning community of early career, underrepresented minority faculty and staff who are on track for professional advancement.

“Our participants are already leading transformational efforts, and we are excited to invest in their future,” said Travis Powell, vice president and general counsel at CPE. “Equity and inclusion in the campus workforce is fundamental to our goals in higher education, and we want to empower these leaders with as much knowledge and experience possible to drive institutional success.”

CPE established ALDI in 2019 after receiving a $50,000 grant from the Lumina Foundation, which targeted efforts to close outcome gaps in postsecondary education.

This year’s group includes seven professionals from Kentucky’s four-year institutions and 12 from institutions in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. They were nominated for the yearlong program based on their leadership ability, interest in advancement and dedication to higher education.

Participants for 2021 include:

Gail Barbour, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College

Dr. Brigitte Burpo, University of Louisville

Ethan Coats , Bluegrass Community and Technical College

Orlando Currie, Ashland Community and Technical College

Dr. Oluwabunmi Dada, Murray State University

Aquesha Daniels, J.D., Western Kentucky University

Courtney Duvall, Owensboro Community and Technical College

Dr. Roosevelt Escalante, Morehead State University

Dr. Natalie Gibson, Kentucky Community and Technical College System

Dr. Erin Gilliam, Kentucky State University

Dr. José Juan Gómez-Becerra, Eastern Kentucky University

Brittney Hernandez-Stevenson, Madisonville Community College

Chardae Kelly, Henderson Community College

Jerisia Lamons, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

Eduardo Nazario, Somerset Community College

Deri Ross Pryor, Maysville Community and Technical College

Chris Russey, Gateway Community and Technical College

Dr. Andrew Smith, University of Kentucky

Tina Terry, Big Sandy Community and Technical College

Bios and photos of the ALDI membership can be accessed on the Council’s website at http://cpe.ky.gov/ourwork/aldi.html.