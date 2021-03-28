Woman arrested after breaking windows of A Cup of Common Wealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 40-year-old woman was arrested after throwing rocks and breaking the windows of A Cup of Common Wealth coffee shop in Lexington on Sunday.

Police say they were called to 383 E Main St around 1 A.M. for a person in dark clothing, throwing rocks at the building. 383 E Main is the Main St entrance to the shop.

When they arrived they say they found a woman…who they then determined had broken the windows.

40-year-old, Devona Mitchell, was arrested fro criminal mischief.

The owners of the shop posted on Facebook pictures of the damages, saying no one was hurt, nothing was stolen and there were no other damages.

The shop is still in business and the owners say on the post that they should expect to get new windows in the next day or two.