FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ) – We are in the 11th week of declining cases.

So far there’s been 1.3 million people have been vaccinated in the last two weeks according to Governor Andy Beshear.

361 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Newly reported Covid-19 related deaths are at 8 with no new deaths from the ongoing audit.

This brings the death toll in Kentucky up to 6,031.

The positivity rate is at 2 point 88 percent.