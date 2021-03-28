2 charged with child abuse for being ‘high,’ unable to care for kids: Deputies

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were charged with child abuse Saturday afternoon

after Bell County Sheriff’s deputies say they found them high on drugs with children near the drugs, chemicals, and a hatchet.

According to the department, 27-year-old Rebecca Erin Williams and 39-year-old Christopher Thomas Allen, both of Pineville, were charged after K-9 Deputy Adam Southern found them hallucinating at a home on Mary Street.

In a release, the department said at abut 3:15 p.m., Southern responded to a prowler complaint at the home where Williams told him “100 people” were standing in her back yard attempting to break into her house after crawling through a hole in her fence.

Nobody was in the yard, Southern said.

Allen was inside “displaying the same behavior.”

Southern determined she was “extremely intoxicated. This caused her to hallucinate creating a dangerous environment for her children,” the department said in the release.

Williams admitted that she had taken Suboxone and Methamphetamine prior to the deputy’s arrival and Allen stated he had taken Suboxone and Clonazepam, according to the release.

Southern stated the children were in “close proximity to a hatchet, chemicals, and other objects and substances that could cause serious injury or death” and that “neither Williams nor Allen was in the appropriate state of mind to effectively care for the children.”

Both Rebecca Williams and Christopher Allen were charged with Criminal Abuse – 2nd degree – child 12 or under. Williams was additionally charged with public intoxication – controlled substance.

Deputy Southern contacted Social Services to take custody of the children.