10 months after his death, the mother of James Lovelace is still searching for answers

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – “He was such a special boy and we miss him every day, I just feel he was taken too soon from us” said Mildred Lovelace, grandmother of James Lovelace.

On June 8th of 2020….20-year-old James Lovelace drowned in Wolfe Lake in Campton Kentucky.

His mother Marie Lovelace remembers the moment she got the call that her son went under the water…and never came back up.

“I didn’t want to believe it…it was the worst phone call of my life.”

But now 10 months since his death…questions of what really happened still plague her and James’s grandmother.

They believe it wasn’t an accident.

“People had reached out to us and told us so many different stories that were there that day and had seen stuff and that’s why we just really want to know for sure what happened” said Mildred Lovelace.

According to KSP, Lovelace’s death was ruled as a drowning…but additional interviews were conducted by Post 13 Trooper Smoot…after the investigation was closed.

He says the interviews were conducted after witnesses came forward with different stories of that day….though he says no concrete evidence was found that counters the original ruling.

Smoot adds if anyone has information about that day, he’d consider it.

But, Lovelace’s mother and grandmother aren’t giving up.

“We’ve heard so many stories…and all we want is just the truth…we miss our boy and if anybody knows anything please come forward” said Mildred.

They say they will never heal….they just want closure.

“Just to think if it was your child or your grandchild wouldn’t you want to know the truth?” said Marie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KSP….you can remain anonymous.