High School Highlight Reel: 3-26-21

Multiple teams are headed to their region championship game

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
2

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – This is the last Friday before the KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen. Only a handful of teams remain and all of them have the same goal…win a region Championship. On Friday, the 10th, 12th, and 13th Region Semifinals tipping off.

For the girls, the 12th Region Semifinals between Southwestern and Danville.

- Advertisement -

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has the highlights in the High School Highlight Reel.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Regional Championship

Region 9

Highlands 77, Conner 67

Regional Semifinal

Region 1

McCracken County 58, Marshall Co. 29

Murray 61, Paducah Tilghman 53

Region 3

Muhlenberg County 60, Owensboro 39

Owensboro Catholic 69, Ohio Co. 53

Region 5

Elizabethtown 67, Bardstown 58

John Hardin 73, Washington Co. 58

Region 8

North Oldham 66, Simon Kenton 64

Oldham County 69, Collins 43

Region 10

Campbell Co. 71, Montgomery Co. 67

George Rogers Clark 64, Mason Co. 58

Region 13

Knox Central 67, Clay Co. 50

North Laurel 74, Corbin 65

Region 15

Johnson Central 72, Betsy Layne 55

Paintsville 55, Belfry 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Regional Quarterfinal

Region 14

Letcher County Central 48, Perry Co. Central 47

Powell Co. 61, Breathitt Co. 44

Regional Semifinal

Region 2

Hopkinsville 40, Union Co. 6

Region 4

Barren Co. 56, Greenwood 45

Region 6

Bullitt East 54, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 20

Lou. Butler 70, Lou. Mercy 48

Region 7

Lou. Central 65, Lou. Male 58

Lou. Sacred Heart 50, Lou. DuPont Manual 37

Region 12

Southwestern 65, Danville 54

Region 16

Boyd Co. 60, Rowan Co. 46

Russell 59, Ashland Blazer 45

Previous articleLaurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com