Black Soil and Bluegrass Greensource host rain barrel workshop

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The next time you garden or water your lawn..You might reach for a hose..But have you ever thought about using water from your roof?

This morning, Black soil and Bluegrass Greensource teamed up to host a rain barrel workshop as part of UK’s agriculture week.

- Advertisement -

According to these environmental experts all you need is a rain barrel, a couple power tools and a roof!

While it’s not guaranteed to save you some money on your water bill, the executive director of Bluegrass Greensource Amy Sohner says it a small change that can make a big difference.

“The water that runs off their property can go into their local stream and they understand now that there’s a way to hold that water on their property and let it soak in,” says Sohner.

Bluegrass Greensource say it expects to have another workshop sometime in the summer.