WATCH: American Idol Contestant Alex Miller musical prom-posal

Screengrab of video Alex Miller posted of his promposal.

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky native, American Idol contestant, Alex Miller from
Lancaster, is using his music skills to get a prom date.

He tweeted video of his musical prom-posal on twitter Friday saying “if you write a girl a song they’ll do just about anything.”

And she agreed to be his date.

 

You can see more of Alex Miller and fellow Kentucky artist from Perryville Alyssa Wray on American Idol Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m., right here on ABC 36.