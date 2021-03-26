WATCH: American Idol Contestant Alex Miller musical prom-posal

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky native, American Idol contestant, Alex Miller from

Lancaster, is using his music skills to get a prom date.

He tweeted video of his musical prom-posal on twitter Friday saying “if you write a girl a song they’ll do just about anything.”

And she agreed to be his date.

Prom posal! Well apparently if you write a girl a song they’ll do just about anything! Thank you so much at @_.abby.isaacs._ for going to prom with me! P.S. I ain’t taking your mom. #prom #alexonidol #americanidol #thatsthewaylovegoes #rebound pic.twitter.com/DHLaRlfg9A

— Alex Miller Music (@AlexMillerMusi1) March 26, 2021