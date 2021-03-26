Three people arrested in Breathitt County for multiple charges

investigators seized heroin and meth from a Breathitt County home Wednesday night. BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three people were arrested after local and stateinvestigators seized heroin and meth from a Breathitt County home Wednesday night. According to the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department, agents served a search warrant at 918 Highland Ave. in Jackson as part of an ongoing investigation. Agents say they seized 10.4 grams of heroin – carfentanyl, 7.35 grams of crystal methamphetamine, .77 grams of heroin, .22 grams of methamphetamine, $25 cash, two sets of digital scales and 25 zip lock baggies.

Deputies arrested Brenda Elaine McDaniel, John Kelly Donathon and Shane D. Mosley.

Donathon and Mosley were charged with first-degree drug possession.

The 49-year-old McDaniel is charged with two counts of trafficking, first-degree robbery, trafficking near a school and other offenses.