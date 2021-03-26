Three finalists named for state community college president

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three leaders in education have been named finalists to become the next president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

The finalists are:

- Advertisement -

Paul Czarapata, KCTCS interim president

Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College

Casey Sacks, deputy assistant secretary, U.S. Department of Education

Candidates will participate in a virtual forum on April 20. The forum will allow KCTCS faculty, staff, students and others to hear answers to questions submitted by groups within the system, such as student government presidents, Academic Senate and the college presidents.

Audience members will receive a survey after the interviews and submit feedback that the KCTCS Board of Regents will use in making a final selection. The event will be moderated by former TV reporter Mary Jo Perino.

The virtual forums begin at 10 a.m. (ET) and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/1-Y0DLhxsIQ . The schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. (ET) – Anton Reece

12:30 p.m. (ET) – Casey Sacks

3 p.m. (ET) – Paul Czarapata

Candidate interviews with the board will take place in person on April 21 during closed session (not viewable by the public pursuant to Kentucky open meeting laws). The board will announce the new president at the conclusion of their deliberations that day.

“The board is pleased and excited about this group of finalists,” KCTCS Board of Regents Chair Gail Henson said. “We’ve made it very hard on ourselves by selecting three extremely qualified and experienced candidates. I appreciate the board and selection committee’s hard work and look forward to announcing our new president soon.”

Information about the candidates may be viewed on the KCTCS presidential website.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is the Commonwealth’s largest postsecondary institution with 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses.