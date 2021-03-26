Stretch of KY 30 in Jackson County will be closed beginning April 5

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of KY 30 in Jackson County between the mile points of 6.149 — the intersection with KY 3629 — and 9.121 — intersection with U.S. 421 — will be closed to through traffic.

The closure will start on Monday, April 5 at 8a.m. and is expected to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 2. This closure is necessary for the construction of KY 30 over U.S. 421. Detour signs will be posted for an alternate route.

KYTC asks motorists to seek an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

