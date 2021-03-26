State requesting public input as part of testing, assessment waiver request

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education is seeking public comment on the state’s waiver request for accountability, school identification and reporting requirements in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for the 2020-2021 school year.

The request for the waiver, which will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education, is meant to address the extraordinary situation stemming from the extended and widespread school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and supports the advancement of student academic achievement by maintaining the integrity of Kentucky’s accountability system.

By waiving school accountability for the 2020-2021 school year, Kentucky will avoid concerns and doubts about the comparability of accountability determinations within and across years.

Due to the lack of testing data collected during the 2019-2020 school year and the unprecedented challenges during the 2020-2021 school year, the good-faith implementation of the state’s accountability system as it is designed is not possible.

By waiving the accountability requirements until Kentucky can faithfully execute the expectations outlined in its state plan and state statutes, Kentucky is able to maintain a high-quality accountability system that promotes equity and trust.

The full waiver can be accessed online on KDE’s website. To request an accessible version, please contact Meredith Brewer, director of education policy for KDE, at Meredith.Brewer@education.ky.gov.

The public comment period on the addendum to Kentucky’s state plan will be held from Monday, March 29, to Friday, April 2. Public comments must be received by 5 p.m. ET on April 2.

Comments may be emailed to kdecommunications@education.ky.gov or submitted to Todd Allen, General Counsel, Kentucky Department of Education, 300 Sower Blvd, 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Comments also may be submitted via fax at (502) 564-9321. All comments that are received during the window will be considered before submission of the waiver to USED.