Lexington woman named Poet Laureate; area residents get board posts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed Crystal Wilkinson as the Kentucky State Poet Laureate.
- Crystal Wilkinson of Lexington is an English professor at the University of Kentucky. She replaces Jeff Worley, whose term has expired. Ms. Wilkinson shall serve for a term expiring March 27, 2023.
— Appointed Blanche Minor and Barry Smith as members of the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting for Taylor County.
- Blanche Minor of Mannsville is retired. She shall represent the residents of Taylor County.
- Barry Smith of Campbellsville serves as Judge Executive for Taylor County.
— Appointed Caroline Atkins and Megan Bailey as members of the Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Kevin Russell and Natasha Murray.
- Caroline Atkins of Morehead serves as Diversity Officer and Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives at Morehead State University. She replaces Vincent Rivera, who has resigned. Ms. Atkins shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Dec. 12, 2021.
- Megan Bailey of Bowling Green is an educator for Warren County Public Schools. She replaces Tiffany Yeast, whose term has expired. Ms. Bailey shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 12, 2024.
- Kevin Russell of Radcliff shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 12, 2024.
- Natasha Murray of Lexington shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 12, 2024.
— Appointed Mickey Hobbs as a member of the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology. Beshear has also reappointed Tracy McDanel.
- Mickey Hobbs of Lexington is a cosmetologist and owner of Mickey Inc. He replaces Erin Stumph, whose term has expired. Mr. Hobbs shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 1, 2023.
- Tracy McDanel of Wickliffe shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 1, 2023.
— Appointed Christian Motley and Jonathan Rabinowitz as members of the Bluegrass Community and Technical College Nominating Committee.
- Christian Motley of Lexington is the Director of Policy and Partnerships for StriveTogether. He replaces Richard Meadows, whose term has expired. Mr. Motley shall serve for a term expiring April 15, 2023.
- Jonathan Rabinowitz of Versailles is an attorney at Morgan & Morgan. He replaces Lisa Holmes, whose term has expired. Mr. Rabinowitz shall serve for a term expiring April 15, 2024.
— Appointed Holly Hatfield as a member of the Appalachian/Kentucky Artisans Gateway Center Authority. Gov. Beshear has also appointed Mike Berry to serve as chair.
- Holly Hatfield of Richmond is a law school registrar at the University of Kentucky. She replaces Bobby Noland, whose term has expired. Ms. Hatfield shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2025.
- Mike Berry of Louisville serves as Secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
— Appointed Patricia Noel as a member of the Madisonville Community College Nominating Commission.
- Patricia Noel of Madisonville is the executive director of Hopkins County Tourist & Convention. She replaces Raymond Hagerman, whose term has expired. Ms. Noel shall serve for a term expiring April 15, 2024.
— Appointed John Price as a member of the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting for Fleming County.
- John Price of Flemingsburg is a partner at Suit, McCartney, Price, Price & Ruark, PLLC. He shall represent the residents of Fleming County.
— Appointed Gale Cherry as a member of the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting for Caldwell County.
- Gale Cherry of Princeton is retired. She shall represent the residents of Caldwell County.