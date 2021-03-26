Lexington middle school surprise winner of Appy Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington middle school got a surprise recently.

The Edythe J. Hayes Middle School Band received a 2021 Appy Award during the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards ceremony at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

“I honestly do not know who nominated us or what their criteria was,” said band director April Kite, who was surprised but pleased. “I am so proud of our band students for their dedication and passion for music. It is the priority of our music program to give our students a love and appreciation for music and a desire to share their talents with our community. It is an honor to be recognized with the Appy Award.”

The Appy program consists of individuals and groups of educators, artists, and industry professionals from 13 states.

This is the first year for these awards, which featured online voting by fans.

In picking the winners, the panel of judges reviewed the top five nominees in each category to determine the best average ratings and the totality of artistic excellence.