LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 29-year-old Laurel County man has been charged with theft.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Shawn Eversole, of London, was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. Friday by Dets. Taylor McDaniel and Robert Reed.

The arrest occurred off North Laurel Road about a half mile north of London.