For third straight month, Kentucky removes more voters than it adds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, for the third consecutive month, Kentucky removed more voters from its rolls than it added.

In February, 3,069 new voters registered, and 5,106 voters were removed – 4,274 deceased voters, 632 voters who voluntarily de-registered, 198 felony convicts, and two mentally disabled voters.

There are 2,037 fewer voters on the rolls as of February 28 than on January 31, a 0.06 percent decrease.

Democratic registrants represent 47 percent of the electorate with 1,658,469 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 2,247 since January 31, a 0.14 percent decrease.

Republican registrants total 1,572,857, or 44 percent of voters. Republicans saw a decrease of 512 registered voters, a decline of 0.03 percent from January 31.

In addition, 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 724 registrants, a 0.22 percent increase.