Bridge replacement project starts April 12 in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a bridge construction project in Knox County starts on Monday, April 12.

This project will replace the Hubbard Branch Road bridge over Middle Fork Stinking Creek.

An onsite diversion will be in place so no detour is necessary. The bridge will be closed for up to 60 days with an expected open to traffic date of Saturday, June 12.

This bridge is part of the Bridging Kentucky program’s Eastern Kentucky Design-Build Project No.1. The project is being delivered by a design-build team led by Central Bridge Co., LLC J/V Bizzack Construction LLC and HDR Engineering, Inc.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.