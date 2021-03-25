Wednesday night High School Region Basketball action: 3-24-21

Who is punching their ticket to the region championship?

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
3

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Another night, another round of region tournament basketball in Kentucky.  The KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen is next week; the Girls Sweet Sixteen will follow that.  Who will play at Rupp Arena?

Tonight we have action from the 10th, 11th, and 12th Regions.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has highlights from the action! Scores from games around the state are below.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Regional Championship

Region 4

Bowling Green 57, Greenwood 49

Region 14

Knott Co. Central 65, Hazard 56

Regional Semifinal

Region 2

University Heights 69, Henderson Co. 53

Region 7

Lou. Ballard 79, Lou. Trinity 57

Lou. DuPont Manual 68, Lou. Male 62, OT

Region 9

Highlands 74, St. Henry 68

Region 12

Boyle Co. 57, East Jessamine 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Regional Quarterfinal

Region 3

Apollo 50, Ohio Co. 30

Breckinridge Co. 67, Butler Co. 42

Region 5

Bardstown 60, Hart Co. 51

Central Hardin 50, Campbellsville 38

Region 8

Owen Co. 52, Grant Co. 38

Spencer Co. 48, South Oldham 44

Region 10

Bishop Brossart 56, St. Patrick 25

George Rogers Clark 61, Nicholas Co. 33

Region 13

Harlan Co. 47, Pineville 40

North Laurel 80, Whitley Co. 45

Region 15

Belfry 57, Floyd Central 54

Pikeville 50, Paintsville 30

Region 16

Ashland Blazer 60, West Carter 56

Russell 60, Menifee Co. 44

Regional Semifinal

Region 11

Franklin Co. def. Lex. Tates Creek, forfeit

Lex. Lafayette 51, Madison Southern 40

