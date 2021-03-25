Wednesday night High School Region Basketball action: 3-24-21

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Another night, another round of region tournament basketball in Kentucky. The KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen is next week; the Girls Sweet Sixteen will follow that. Who will play at Rupp Arena?
Tonight we have action from the 10th, 11th, and 12th Regions.
ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has highlights from the action! Scores from games around the state are below.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Regional Championship
Region 4
Bowling Green 57, Greenwood 49
Region 14
Knott Co. Central 65, Hazard 56
Regional Semifinal
Region 2
University Heights 69, Henderson Co. 53
Region 7
Lou. Ballard 79, Lou. Trinity 57
Lou. DuPont Manual 68, Lou. Male 62, OT
Region 9
Highlands 74, St. Henry 68
Region 12
Boyle Co. 57, East Jessamine 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Regional Quarterfinal
Region 3
Apollo 50, Ohio Co. 30
Breckinridge Co. 67, Butler Co. 42
Region 5
Bardstown 60, Hart Co. 51
Central Hardin 50, Campbellsville 38
Region 8
Owen Co. 52, Grant Co. 38
Spencer Co. 48, South Oldham 44
Region 10
Bishop Brossart 56, St. Patrick 25
George Rogers Clark 61, Nicholas Co. 33
Region 13
Harlan Co. 47, Pineville 40
North Laurel 80, Whitley Co. 45
Region 15
Belfry 57, Floyd Central 54
Pikeville 50, Paintsville 30
Region 16
Ashland Blazer 60, West Carter 56
Russell 60, Menifee Co. 44
Regional Semifinal
Region 11
Franklin Co. def. Lex. Tates Creek, forfeit
Lex. Lafayette 51, Madison Southern 40