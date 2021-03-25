Lane closures start Friday on New Circle Road in Fayette

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that temporary closures are rescheduled for New Circle Road/KY 4.

The closures are necessary for installation of a new sanitary sewer line for the LFUCG Division of Water Quality. Operations are rescheduled due to inclement weather.

- Advertisement -

The rescheduled dates and times are below:

Times of work for each day: 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day

Fri. – March 26, Mon. – March 29, Tue., – March 30 and Wed., – March 31

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Inner Loop (Eastbound)

Work will be in effect for the following two sections:

North Broadway/US 68/US 27 and North Limestone/Old Paris Road – milepoint 10.7

this location is near the intersection

East New Circle Road/KY 4 and North Limestone/Old Paris Road – milepoint 10.9

this location is the intersection

Note: